Venus In Fur: An Ode To Mosadi
September 06 - 12, 2024
Medina Art Gallery, Rome
ITSLIQUID Group is pleased to announce the opening of Venus in Fur: An Ode to Mosadi,
a solo exhibition of Studio Taki, curated by Luca Curci, that will open on September 06, at
06:00 PM at Medina Art Gallery in Rome. The exhibition will run until September 12, 2024.
Venus in fur: An Ode to Mosadi is a 4-year-in-process body of work by Studio Taki,
celebrating iconic African women who have profoundly influenced modern societies and
advanced the cause of humanity, through vivid imagination, dreams, and prophecies,
brought to life on canvas, 3D forms, and vast mediums, as a mix of pop art and design.
Marvel Comics and DC Comics inspired the series, along with Japanese anime and
manga, superhero and Disney princesses. These iconic African women are interpreted
through Western and Eastern pop imagery, fusing two worlds.
The real-life superheroes have excelled beyond ordinary limits, representing brilliance in
their respective fields, industries, and disciplines. From science and technology to sports,
humanitarian efforts, activism, politics, arts, culture, and literature, these women have
invented, innovated, and shaped values that resonate in esteemed halls and libraries
worldwide: their knowledge and achievements are echoed in institutions of great merit,
offering a glimpse into our true essence through their stories.
Among the personalities who changed Africa, we find Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, the first
female president in Africa, who is transformed into Wonder Woman in the works of Studio
Taki. Graca Machel, a Mozambican politician and advocate who is renowned for producing
the UNICEF report on the impact of armed conflict on children, is known as the “Machel
Report”, published in 1996. Brenda Fassie, South Africa's "Queen of African Pop,"
becomes Snow White in Studio Taki's portrayal. All these women stand as towering
figures, having built institutions that lead the world and show compassion that has healed
many, emerging victorious in overwhelming battles, gracing global stages with their talents,
and enriching our lives with their wisdom and prayers. Their hearts educate, and their
presence has been blessed.
organized by ITSLIQUID Group
curator Luca Curci
exhibition coordinator Amaride Ferrante
OPENING
September 06, 2024 | 06:00 PM
Medina Art Gallery | Rome, Italy
Via Merulana 220
Opening hours | Monday - Sunday . 10:00 AM - 01:00 PM and 03:00 PM - 07:00 PM
Studio Taki - About
Studio Taki is a multi-disciplinary pop art, design, and smart system development creative
company, based in Pretoria, South Africa. A collective, a community of artists, artisans,
architects, crafters, creatives, creators, designers, developers, doers, directors, innovators,
illustrators, thinkers, writers, movers, and shakers. Under the vision and leadership of
founder and Creative Director Mr Goodwill Mokoka, the community was formed through a
common cause to create impactful groundbreaking work, a cause to build a creative group
that will uplift South Africa’s communities, through their talents. To create innovative
international work, to make art and design that is socially impactful, and uplifting. Using art
and design as a tool to make social change and smash false narratives. Rooted in
humanity and the values of Ubuntu: a word that captures Mandela's greatest gift, his
recognition that we are all bound together in ways that are invisible to the eye. An
organization that found purpose through the passion and love for art. Led through focus,
determination, sustainability, conservation, and innovation they are creative excellence in a
variety of disciplines, from art toys and niche sculptures to traditional mixed media and
paintings to new media and embracing the strides technology has made, to develop
creative based smart systems and solutions for corporate institutions.