Descrizione evento:

Venus In Fur: An Ode To Mosadi



September 06 - 12, 2024



Medina Art Gallery, Rome



ITSLIQUID Group is pleased to announce the opening of Venus in Fur: An Ode to Mosadi,



a solo exhibition of Studio Taki, curated by Luca Curci, that will open on September 06, at



06:00 PM at Medina Art Gallery in Rome. The exhibition will run until September 12, 2024.



Venus in fur: An Ode to Mosadi is a 4-year-in-process body of work by Studio Taki,



celebrating iconic African women who have profoundly influenced modern societies and



advanced the cause of humanity, through vivid imagination, dreams, and prophecies,



brought to life on canvas, 3D forms, and vast mediums, as a mix of pop art and design.



Marvel Comics and DC Comics inspired the series, along with Japanese anime and



manga, superhero and Disney princesses. These iconic African women are interpreted



through Western and Eastern pop imagery, fusing two worlds.



The real-life superheroes have excelled beyond ordinary limits, representing brilliance in



their respective fields, industries, and disciplines. From science and technology to sports,



humanitarian efforts, activism, politics, arts, culture, and literature, these women have



invented, innovated, and shaped values that resonate in esteemed halls and libraries



worldwide: their knowledge and achievements are echoed in institutions of great merit,



offering a glimpse into our true essence through their stories.



Among the personalities who changed Africa, we find Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, the first



female president in Africa, who is transformed into Wonder Woman in the works of Studio



Taki. Graca Machel, a Mozambican politician and advocate who is renowned for producing



the UNICEF report on the impact of armed conflict on children, is known as the “Machel



Report”, published in 1996. Brenda Fassie, South Africa's "Queen of African Pop,"



becomes Snow White in Studio Taki's portrayal. All these women stand as towering



figures, having built institutions that lead the world and show compassion that has healed



many, emerging victorious in overwhelming battles, gracing global stages with their talents,



and enriching our lives with their wisdom and prayers. Their hearts educate, and their



presence has been blessed.







organized by ITSLIQUID Group



curator Luca Curci



exhibition coordinator Amaride Ferrante



OPENING



September 06, 2024 | 06:00 PM



Medina Art Gallery | Rome, Italy



Via Merulana 220



Opening hours | Monday - Sunday . 10:00 AM - 01:00 PM and 03:00 PM - 07:00 PM



Studio Taki - About



Studio Taki is a multi-disciplinary pop art, design, and smart system development creative



company, based in Pretoria, South Africa. A collective, a community of artists, artisans,



architects, crafters, creatives, creators, designers, developers, doers, directors, innovators,



illustrators, thinkers, writers, movers, and shakers. Under the vision and leadership of



founder and Creative Director Mr Goodwill Mokoka, the community was formed through a



common cause to create impactful groundbreaking work, a cause to build a creative group



that will uplift South Africa’s communities, through their talents. To create innovative



international work, to make art and design that is socially impactful, and uplifting. Using art



and design as a tool to make social change and smash false narratives. Rooted in



humanity and the values of Ubuntu: a word that captures Mandela's greatest gift, his



recognition that we are all bound together in ways that are invisible to the eye. An



organization that found purpose through the passion and love for art. Led through focus,



determination, sustainability, conservation, and innovation they are creative excellence in a



variety of disciplines, from art toys and niche sculptures to traditional mixed media and



paintings to new media and embracing the strides technology has made, to develop



creative based smart systems and solutions for corporate institutions.