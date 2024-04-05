Serenity, Roma RM, 05/04/2024 - Lazio in Festa
 

Lazio in festa

Sagre, Fiere, Feste ed Eventi della regione Lazio

Dettagli evento:

apr 05 2024
apr 11 2024

Serenity

Letture: ... - Mostre a Roma - RM

dove: Via Angelo Poliziano 4 - 6 Roma
Via Angelo Poliziano 4-6- Via Merulana 220
data: da venerdì 5 aprile 2024, alle 10:00
a giovedì 11 aprile 2024, alle 19:00
info sul luogo: L'evento si svolge al coperto
Organizzazione: Medina Art Gallery
Referente: Palma Costabile
E-mail: Contatta il referente
Telefono: +390696030764
Serenity
Descrizione evento: 
 Serenity, the meaning of spiritual peace as experienced as a personal choice. As an experience or as the human being, nowadays,  envisions it as a condition, either in the future or in some given moments, captured in visual works, is the subject of this particular exhibition.

Serenity and nature are intricately intertwined, forming a symbiotic relationship that allows us to find peace and solace in the world around us. Nature's beauty and wisdom serve as a constant reminder of the vastness and significance of the world, grounding and inspiring us.
