Mostre a Roma
|Via Angelo Poliziano 4 - 6 Roma
Via Angelo Poliziano 4-6- Via Merulana 220
|da venerdì 5 aprile 2024, alle 10:00
a giovedì 11 aprile 2024, alle 19:00
|L'evento si svolge al coperto
|Medina Art Gallery
|Palma Costabile
|Contatta il referente
|+390696030764
Serenity, the meaning of spiritual peace as experienced as a personal choice. As an experience or as the human being, nowadays, envisions it as a condition, either in the future or in some given moments, captured in visual works, is the subject of this particular exhibition.
Serenity and nature are intricately intertwined, forming a symbiotic relationship that allows us to find peace and solace in the world around us. Nature's beauty and wisdom serve as a constant reminder of the vastness and significance of the world, grounding and inspiring us.