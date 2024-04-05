Descrizione evento:

Serenity, the meaning of spiritual peace as experienced as a personal choice. As an experience or as the human being, nowadays, envisions it as a condition, either in the future or in some given moments, captured in visual works, is the subject of this particular exhibition.

Serenity and nature are intricately intertwined, forming a symbiotic relationship that allows us to find peace and solace in the world around us. Nature's beauty and wisdom serve as a constant reminder of the vastness and significance of the world, grounding and inspiring us.