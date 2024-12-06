Oculus by Frank Mann, Roma RM, 06/12/2024 - Lazio in Festa
 

Lazio in festa

Sagre, Fiere, Feste ed Eventi della regione Lazio

| Altri
  

Dettagli evento:

dic 06 2024
dic 19 2024

Oculus by Frank Mann

Mostra d'arte contemporanea

Letture: ... - Mostre-Mercato a Roma - RM

Approfondimenti: INSERISCI un approfondimento
dove: Medina ArtGallery Roma
32-34-36 Via Angelo Poliziano 00184 Roma
data: da venerdì 6 dicembre 2024, alle 18:00
a giovedì 19 dicembre 2024, alle 20:00
intrattenimenti:
info sul luogo: L'evento si svolge al coperto

Qui trovi maggiori informazioni su questo evento
Organizzazione: Itsliquid Group
Referente: Luca Curci
E-mail: Contatta il referente
Telefono: 0804117337
Oculus by Frank Mann
Descrizione evento: 
ITSLIQUID Group is pleased to announce the opening of Oculus, a solo exhibition of the American artist Frank Mann, curated by Luca Curci, that will open on December 06 at Medina Art Gallery in Rome. The exhibition will run until December 19, 2024.



 



more. https://www.itsliquid.com/oculus-frank-mann.html



 



In the search for a personal abstract language, Frank Mann wants to show images made of paint (not painterly images), created to a purely artistic internal model, using procedures which through experience give freedom to the course of the imagination: the sensual quality of the surface reflects a layering of paint from which the forms are derived in the automatic sense.



 



The paintings explore the relation between optical principles associated with human vision, and pictorial art, by “visualizing” the process of seeing and externalizing that image concretely; they are, therefore, probative to our sense of sight and to the nature of image-making in art, a stunning reminder that how we see is fundamental to our understanding of all of the visual arts.



 



more. https://www.itsliquid.com/oculus-frank-mann.html
Nei pressi di questo evento puoi:
Mangiare Bere Dormire Divertirti Rilassarti Informarti Altro

Commenta e condividi attraverso Facebook!


Sfoglia:


Utilità:


Apri il calendario
Ultimi eventi inseriti
Bella & dr. beast
Cyber kids
3^ tombolata vivente a colori
L’accademia internazionale di...
Pascal la delfa (oltre le parole):...
Approfondimenti
Giocare al casinò in Italia: regole di...
Giocare al casinò in Italia: regole di...
Regole di gioco, abbigliamento appropriato, codice di...
Nel Belpaese, la tradizione del gioco vanta una storia pluricentenaria. Risale infatti al lontano...
Tutti i vantaggi di corso di inglese...
Tutti i vantaggi di corso di inglese...
Inglese tradizionale, business o travel: cosa e come...
Raggiungere un buon livello di conoscenza e padronanza della lingua inglese è oggi un requisito...
Eventi online: quali tecnologie...
Eventi online: quali tecnologie...
Piattaforme di videoconferenza, di webinar, di streaming,...
Il settore dell'organizzazione eventi, così come molti altri, ha visto cambiare negli ultimi anni...
Ultimi Redazionali
Un connubio perfetto tra mare e alta...
Un connubio perfetto tra mare e alta...
Scopri una destinazione unica dove la buona cucina di chef...
Quando arriva il momento di scegliere la meta delle nostre vacanze, è sempre difficile...
Il meteo oggi nel Lazio
Meteo Lazio