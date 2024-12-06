Descrizione evento:

ITSLIQUID Group is pleased to announce the opening of Oculus, a solo exhibition of the American artist Frank Mann, curated by Luca Curci, that will open on December 06 at Medina Art Gallery in Rome. The exhibition will run until December 19, 2024.







In the search for a personal abstract language, Frank Mann wants to show images made of paint (not painterly images), created to a purely artistic internal model, using procedures which through experience give freedom to the course of the imagination: the sensual quality of the surface reflects a layering of paint from which the forms are derived in the automatic sense.







The paintings explore the relation between optical principles associated with human vision, and pictorial art, by “visualizing” the process of seeing and externalizing that image concretely; they are, therefore, probative to our sense of sight and to the nature of image-making in art, a stunning reminder that how we see is fundamental to our understanding of all of the visual arts.







